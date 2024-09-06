Mumbai: 5 Booked Over Death Of 3 Workers Due To Slab Collapse At Malad Construction Building

As many as five, including the contractors, have been booked over the deaths of three workers due to a slab collapse at the Malad construction building in Mumbai, said Dindoshi police.
A case has been registered under sections 106 (1) and 125 (A) 125 (B) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. No arrest has been made yet, stated Dindoshi police.
Notably, three people died and three others were injured on Thursday after a part of the slab collapsed at an underconstruction building in Maharashtra's Malad.
The incident took place while the labourers were working in the 23rd floor underconstruction building, and suddenly the slab collapsed. All the injured were immediately hospitalised.
More details into the matter are awaited.