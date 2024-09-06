 Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building

Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building

An accidental death report has been filed at Dindoshi Police Station, and the FIR registration process is continuing late into the night.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 04:29 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, Three Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, three labourers lost their lives and three others were seriously injured after a portion of a slab collapsed at an under-construction building in Malad East on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Navjeevan Building in Govind Nagar, around 12:09 p.m., according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The building, part of a 23-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project intended for market sale, was being developed by Right Channel Pvt Ltd, headed by Devendra Pandey. The collapse took place on the 20th floor of the structure, where workers were carrying out their regular tasks when a section of the slab gave way, trapping several labourers underneath.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police, responded swiftly to the scene, conducting a rescue operation and extracting the workers from the rubble. Six labourers were initially rushed to M.W. Desai Municipal Hospital in Govind Nagar. However, three were declared dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Banika Modi (32), Sohan Jachil Rotha (26), and Vinod Keshav Sadar (26). 

Read Also
Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Buch Faces Employee Rebellion At HQ In BKC Over 'External Forces'...
article-image

Among the injured, Jalil Rahim Shaikh (45) has been admitted to the male Orthopaedic ward, while Rupsan Bhadra Mamin (30) is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and reported to be stable. Another injured worker, Mohammad Salamuddin Shaikh (30), has been transferred to Cooper Hospital for further treatment and is also in stable condition.

FPJ Shorts
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
‘Dar Hai Hum Bolenge Toh…’: Kumar Sanu Slams Tollywood Celebs For Not Speaking On Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; VIDEO
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
Nida Dar TROLLED By Netizens For Congratulating India on T20 WC Win 2 Months Late; Ex-Pak Skipper Reveals Reason Behind Delayed Post
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
'Conspiracy By Congress': Ex-WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh Hits Back Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment; Video
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term
Mumbai: Urdu Speakers Criticise Akhara Head's Statement Calling 'Shahi Snan' a Mughal Term

The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by civic authorities to determine the cause of the collapse. This marks the second building-related tragedy in the city in just two days, raising serious concerns about construction safety standards, especially in high-rise developments.

Read Also
Mumbai: Developer Booked For Cheating 69 Individuals Out Of More Than ₹13.05 Crores In SRA Scam
article-image

An accidental death report has been filed at Dindoshi Police Station, and the FIR registration process is continuing late into the night.

The SRA authorities have been notified of the incident, and further actions will be taken based on the findings of the probe. The collapse at Navjeevan Building, located near Malad Railway Station in the P North Ward, highlights the ongoing risks faced by labourers working on large construction projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Gives Out ₹4,887 Crore To Beneficiaries So Far

Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana: Govt Gives Out ₹4,887 Crore To Beneficiaries So Far

IIM Mumbai Unveils Its ₹800 Crore Campus Revamp Plan; Details Inside

IIM Mumbai Unveils Its ₹800 Crore Campus Revamp Plan; Details Inside

Mumbai Dating Scam: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 6; Gang Targeted City Specifically For Fraud, Reveal...

Mumbai Dating Scam: Bangur Nagar Police Arrest 6; Gang Targeted City Specifically For Fraud, Reveal...

Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row

Thane: Ghodbunder Road Hit By Traffic Jam For Second Day In Row

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,130 Nitrazepam Tablets & 23 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹9.19 Lakh;...

Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Seizes 2,130 Nitrazepam Tablets & 23 Kg Of Marijuana Worth ₹9.19 Lakh;...