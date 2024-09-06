Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, 3 Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building

Mumbai: 3 Labourers Killed, Three Injured In Slab Collapse At Under-Construction Malad Building |

Mumbai: In a tragic incident, three labourers lost their lives and three others were seriously injured after a portion of a slab collapsed at an under-construction building in Malad East on Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Navjeevan Building in Govind Nagar, around 12:09 p.m., according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The building, part of a 23-storey Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project intended for market sale, was being developed by Right Channel Pvt Ltd, headed by Devendra Pandey. The collapse took place on the 20th floor of the structure, where workers were carrying out their regular tasks when a section of the slab gave way, trapping several labourers underneath.

Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and Mumbai Police, responded swiftly to the scene, conducting a rescue operation and extracting the workers from the rubble. Six labourers were initially rushed to M.W. Desai Municipal Hospital in Govind Nagar. However, three were declared dead upon arrival. The deceased have been identified as Gopal Banika Modi (32), Sohan Jachil Rotha (26), and Vinod Keshav Sadar (26).

Among the injured, Jalil Rahim Shaikh (45) has been admitted to the male Orthopaedic ward, while Rupsan Bhadra Mamin (30) is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and reported to be stable. Another injured worker, Mohammad Salamuddin Shaikh (30), has been transferred to Cooper Hospital for further treatment and is also in stable condition.

The incident has prompted a thorough investigation by civic authorities to determine the cause of the collapse. This marks the second building-related tragedy in the city in just two days, raising serious concerns about construction safety standards, especially in high-rise developments.

An accidental death report has been filed at Dindoshi Police Station, and the FIR registration process is continuing late into the night.

The SRA authorities have been notified of the incident, and further actions will be taken based on the findings of the probe. The collapse at Navjeevan Building, located near Malad Railway Station in the P North Ward, highlights the ongoing risks faced by labourers working on large construction projects.