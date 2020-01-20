'#WithoutFilter': PM Modi interacts with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

From everything related to exams to life beyond academics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a candid chat with students on Monday.

'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' saw the Prime Minister interact with students, teachers, and parents. The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

"Speak to me hashtag without filter," the Prime Minister began.

Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives.

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life.

"Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he recalled.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the topic of gadgets and modern technology, urging students to not waste their time.

"We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets," he told students while stressing that exams are not everything.

Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction.

"We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said.

"Parents tend to push children into extra-curricular activities considered glamorous instead of finding out what they want to do," Modi added.

He also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly.