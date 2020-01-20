'#WithoutFilter': PM Modi interacts with students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020

From everything related to exams to life beyond academics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a candid chat with students on Monday.
'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020' saw the Prime Minister interact with students, teachers, and parents. The event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.
"Speak to me hashtag without filter," the Prime Minister began.
Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives.
He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life.
"Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," he recalled.
The Prime Minister also touched upon the topic of gadgets and modern technology, urging students to not waste their time.
"We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets," he told students while stressing that exams are not everything.
Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction.
"We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said.
"Parents tend to push children into extra-curricular activities considered glamorous instead of finding out what they want to do," Modi added.
He also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly.
Ahead of the event, Modi on Monday walked through an exhibition of artwork by students and also interacted with some of the students.
"Eagerly awaiting today's #ParikshaPeCharcha2020! It is always a delight to connect with India's youth. Their energy and vibrancy are unparalleled. Today we would talk about numerous subjects relating to exams and even life beyond exams," the Prime Minister had tweeted earlier.
Watch the event live:
Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.
"The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a 'short essay' competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme, a government press release said.
Among all the students attending the event, 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.
"To make this programme more student-centric, first-time students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme," it read.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)