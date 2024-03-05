'With Modi Ka Parivar Campaign, PM Trying To Distract People's Attention From Basic Issues,' Says RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Screengrab

Patna: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the prime minister was trying to distract people's attention from basic issues through 'Modi Ka Parivar' social media campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched 'Modi Ka Parivar' social media campaign to counter RJD chief Lalu Prasad's allegation that Modi had no family.

“Modi should speak on basic issues confronting the common people like how many jobs his government has given in the last 10 years, how many factories it has opened, what steps it has taken for checking migration, for attracting industrial investment in Bihar, for controlling price rise and also for poverty reduction,” Tejashwi remarked while talking to newspersons.

Tejashwi Yadav takes a jibe & reads out a sarcastic poem on Modi's Parivar drama.



Must watch & Don't miss the ending 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/MW3SyU1UA7 — Rohini Anand (@mrs_roh08) March 5, 2024

While replying to a query on former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who had faced accusation of exploiting several women wrestlers, Tejashwi evaded giving a reply on it but targeted the Modi government rather in a poetic manner.

"Eighty crore people making an outcry due to poverty, 100 people are unemployed, 120 crore people left in the lurch due to price rise, all families are sad but still he (Modi) says they are his family,” he remarked.

On DMK leader A Raja's controversial remark on Lord Ram, Tejashwi parried the question by tersely remarking it was the former's personal comment.

He also asserted that the grand alliance would give a 'surprising' result in the coming Lok Sabha election.

“There is no problem in seat sharing among constituents of the grand alliance. Our alliance will declare seat sharing arrangement before NDA in the state,” he contended.