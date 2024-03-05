'They Believe In Family First, I Believe In Nation First': PM Modi Attacks Opposition

BJP, X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress party and other allies of the INDIA bloc stating that unlike the opposition alliance, which believes in putting "family first," he puts the country first and everything that he does is for the welfare of the nation.

Addressing a public gathering in Sangareddy in Telangana, the Prime Minister said that the enthusiasm for the BJP among the people of Telangana has encouraged him.

"Today, for the second consecutive day, I am in Telangana. The more enthusiasm I see for BJP among the people of Telangana, the more my faith is increasing. I consider your affection and your love for the development of Telangana. I will return it in double the amount," the PM said.

"They (dynastic family) say that they have ideological differences with me. They believe in 'Family First', and I believe in 'Nation First'. For them, their family is everything; for me, my country is everything. They sacrifice the Nation for the welfare of their family; I have sacrificed myself for the welfare of the Nation," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asserted that leaders within the INDIA bloc have adopted a new strategy to criticize him, claiming that "Modi has no family" "Congress and its alliance partners are abusing me and my family. Do you know why they are abusing me? The reason why the mere sight of me makes them restless is because I am unveiling their secrets and scams. I never make personal comments on anyone, I just say that they are 'Parivarvadi'... When I oppose 'Parivarvad' and say 'Parivarvad' does not let talent grow and hinders the growth of the country as well as the individuals, they do not reply. They say 'Modi ka koi pariwar hi nahi hai'," he added.

PM Modi further said that he wants to take India to new heights and make it the third largest economy in the world.

"Today you are seeing how India is reaching new heights by becoming a ray of hope in the entire world. Today, I am giving you a guarantee that in the next few years, we will make India, the third-largest economy in the world," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that his party had fulfilled the promises ranging from revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and that construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We have fulfilled our promises. Be it the abrogation of Article 370 or the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, all the 'guarantees' that we gave have been delivered. India is today the world's fastest-growing economy. Today, I want to give you one more guarantee- In upcoming years, we will make India the world's third-largest economy." he added.

"We had promised to revoke Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP fulfilled that promise in such a way that a movie, 'Article 370', has been made on this issue. The movie is getting popular," the PM said.

The Centre on August 5, 2019 revoked Article 370, effectively stripping the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special privileges and splitting the region into two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

'Article 370' produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, is based on the revocation of Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

Earlier, the PM laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,800 crores in Sangareddy. These projects encompass key sectors like road, rail, petroleum, aviation and natural gas.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline today which he said will carry petroleum products in a cheaper and environmentally sustainable way. The Prime Minister said this will give a push for Viksit Bharat through Viksit Telangana.