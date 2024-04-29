Not Lord Ram's Disgrace, But Insult To 500-Yr-Long Struggle By Congress: PM Modi Scathing Attack In Karnataka's Ballari

Ballari: Raising a strong poll pitch in Karnataka's Ballari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised several issues to launch a blistering attack on Congress and the opposition parties. While making a public address in Karnataka's Ballari, PM Modi said, "Anyone of you who has not visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya yet, do you wish to go there with your family? But when the invitation for Pran Pratishtha was given to the Congress and the partners of the INDI alliance, they rejected it. This is not just Lord Ram's disgrace, but it is also an insult to the 500-year-long struggle. Can this land of Lord Hanuman forgive Congress for this?".

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Ballari, PM Modi says, "Anyone of you who has not visited Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya yet, do you wish to go there with your family?... But when the invitation for Pran Pratishtha was given to the Congress and the… pic.twitter.com/EGd2N63PbC — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

PM Modi: What is Neha's fault?

In his address PM Modi also alleged that Congress is a govt hungry for vote banks and the one who can't protect the masses. The prime Minister said this in context of the murder of Neha Hiremath -- a 23-year-old MCA student and the daughter of a Congress councillor of the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation that was reported earlier in April 2024.

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Karnataka's Ballari, PM Modi says, "... I have come here not for me, but for the protection of crores of daughters like Neha. I am here to put them in place who have the mentality of bomb blasts. Before 2014, there were bomb blasts every new… pic.twitter.com/mfWOj4vjX0 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

Ballari Lok Sabha Elections: Past Results and Schedule

Bellari is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka state which will see a tough fight between INC's E Thukaram and BJP's Sreeramulu. Ballari seat is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled tribes after the delimitation exercise in 2008. In 2019 General Assembly Elections in Bellari, BJP's Y. Devendrappa clinched victory by defeating INC's V. S. Ugrappa by a margin of 55,707 votes, securing 6,16,388 votes. In 2014 too BJP had won the elections. B. Sreeramulu had defeated INC's N.y. Hanumantappa. Since past four elections, BJP has been recording victory in Ballari.

Ballari will go for polling on May 7, during phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Counting of the elections will be held on June 4.