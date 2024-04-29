 India Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Country; Maximum Temperature To Stay Above 40°C In Some States, Warns IMD
India Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Country; Maximum Temperature To Stay Above 40°C In Some States, Warns IMD

Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar have been experiencing extreme heatwave conditions.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
UnSplash (Representative Image)

Heatwave continue to persist in parts of India, according to India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin on Monday. Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar have been experiencing extreme heatwave conditions.

On Monday, areas in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal should brace for maximum temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C. Regions including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, as well as parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka, will experience temperatures between 40°C and 42°C. Isolated pockets in Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra, and Kutch will also have similar temperatures.

The extreme heat is expected to last until May 2, and Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience sporadic pockets of heatwave conditions. West Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Konkan and Goa’s coastal areas are also predicted to be affected by the heatwave conditions.

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Congress Can Win At Least Five Seats' Claims MP Congress Chief Jitu...

India Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Country; Maximum Temperature To Stay Above 40°C In...

Not Lord Ram's Disgrace, But Insult To 500-Yr-Long Struggle By Congress: PM Modi Scathing Attack In...

Live Breaking News Updates: Delhi Police Registers FIR In Connection With Doctored Videos Of Home...

Delhi Police Registers FIR After Doctored Videos Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana Rally Go...

