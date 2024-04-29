India Weather Update: Heatwave Persists Across Country; Maximum Temperature To Stay Above 40°C In Some States, Warns IMD

UnSplash (Representative Image)

Heatwave continue to persist in parts of India, according to India Meteorological Department's weather bulletin on Monday. Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar have been experiencing extreme heatwave conditions.

On Monday, areas in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal should brace for maximum temperatures ranging from 42°C to 45°C. Regions including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, as well as parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, central Maharashtra and north interior Karnataka, will experience temperatures between 40°C and 42°C. Isolated pockets in Chhattisgarh, Saurashtra, and Kutch will also have similar temperatures.

Beat the Heat! ☀️



Important precautions to take care of during this summer season



💠Avoid cooking during peak summer hours 🫕



💠Open doors and windows to ventilate the cooking area 🚪#BeatTheHeat #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/szGHz1BQUc — PIB India (@PIB_India) April 29, 2024

The extreme heat is expected to last until May 2, and Rayalaseema, interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will experience sporadic pockets of heatwave conditions. West Assam and Meghalaya, Tripura, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, and Konkan and Goa’s coastal areas are also predicted to be affected by the heatwave conditions.