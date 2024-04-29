 Delhi Police Registers FIR After Doctored Videos Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana Rally Go Viral
Delhi Police Registers FIR After Doctored Videos Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Telangana Rally Go Viral

Ministry of Home Affairs had written in the complaint that it has been found that some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and Twitter.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 29, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | X

Delhi: The Delhi Police has said that its special cell lodged an FIR in connection with the circulation of a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech regarding reservation issues on different social media platforms. Sources say arrests are likely to follow.

The video seems to be doctored spreading misleading information to create disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues, the MHA added.

The case has been registered under sections 153/153A/465/469/171G and 66C of the IT Act, the police said on Sunday.

According to sources, arrests are likely to follow across the country.

Amit Shah's Remarks In Telangana

Earlier, Amit Shah at the 'Vijaya Sankalp Sabha' on April 23, 2023, in Telangana had said that "unconstitutional muslim reservation would be abolished" if BJP comes into power in Telangana.

"I want to say this if the BJP forms a government then this unconstitutional muslim reservation will be abolished. These rights belong to SC, ST and OBC and it will be given to them by abolishing muslim reservation," Amit Shah said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also attached a report with the complaint containing details of links and handles from which the doctored videos of the Home Minister are being shared.

After the registration of the case, the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the special cell now started the investigation.

