With 100 tweets appeal, Sadhguru storms Twitter to free Tamil Nadu temples from government control

Due to the unfortunate legacy that the predatory East India Company left us with, the Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu continue to be in the control of the government. This has led to the deterioration and suffocation of glorious Tamil traditions. The HR&CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department) which holds 44,121 of temples in the state, told the Madras High Court that 11,999 temples have no revenue to perform even one daily puja.

The heart-wrenching tweets featured pictures and videos sent in by devotees all over Tamil Nadu, documenting the neglect and dilapidation of what were once magnificent citadels of the Tamil Ethos.

In a video accompanying the tweet, Sadhguru says, “It is heartrending to see these great works of art, the very Soul of Tamil Culture, the very Heart of the Tamil People, the very source of the Devotion which has nurtured this land, nurtured this language, nurtured our arts and crafts...everything! Everything that is Tamil is rooted in devotion, and the fulcrum of this devotion is Temple. Today, seeing them in such a pathetic state, where thousands of them are in ruins, unattended to, and others moving in that direction – it is time these temples are freed.”

Thousands of citizens have voiced their distress by sharing pictures, videos and tweets: the entire collection reveals an extent of deterioration that is truly shocking. Temples with overgrown shrubbery, damaged walls with vegetation growing out of them, caved-in roofs, forlorn empty sanctums, broken idols and pillars lying discarded to one side… some structures occupied by caretakers and lived in as dwellings, temple ponds completely dry and overgrown or with fetid pools of water… the images reveal a civilization in despair.

Twitter user @poornimathreya records the state of Vijayavaradarajar temple in Baburayanpettai. “For years people have photographed & blogged disconsolately over the most heart wrenching state of this temple & yet it stands untouched, unrelieved of its agony. How can I expect Perumal to reside here?”