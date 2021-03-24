Pipping Grammys, Pollstar ranks Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri 2021 as most-watched livestream event

Isha’s Mahashivratri celebrations held off the 63rd Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony to take the top spot in the livestream charts of Pollstar, a trade publication dedicated to covering live events worldwide. The Mahashivratri event notched up over 20.3 million views on the event’s virtual live stream on Facebook and other social platforms. Aired live from the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, the all-night Mahashivratri celebrations featured a spectacular display of music and dance that was interspersed with immersive meditative experiences.

The viewership for the Mahashivratri event that began on March 11 and continued till March 12 morning was 50% more than the Grammys, which aired on March 14. Interestingly, the event at the Isha Yoga Center was the only Indian live stream to feature in the list of top 50 live streams last week, watched by people from 130 countries, making it globally the biggest festival in March 2021.