Winter session: Farm Laws Repeal Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm today, said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday.

Notably, the Bill was already circulated among Rajya Sabha members on Friday.

Meanwhile, the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament.

Soon after the Parliament's winter session commenced today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following sloganeering by the Opposition members. After the Lower House resumed, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The Bill was then passed in the House amid ruckus by Opposition MPs.

Following the passing of the Bill, the Lok Sabha was again adjourned till 2 pm amid the ruckus by Opposition members.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 01:54 PM IST