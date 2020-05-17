Will you be allowed to travel across states? MHA guidelines will allow some inter-state travel

On Sunday, even as coronavirus cases crossed the 90,000 mark in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs put forth guidelines for Lockdown 4.0. In this phase, the States and Union Territories can decide on the classification of red orange and green zones. They will classify the areas taking into consideration the "parameters shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

Travel restrictions continue to remain in place for Lockdown 4.0, and air travel as well as services such as metro rail remain halted. However the MHA guidelines emphasised that some forms of travel would be permissible.