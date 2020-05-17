Will you be allowed to travel across states? MHA guidelines will allow some inter-state travel

On Sunday, even as coronavirus cases crossed the 90,000 mark in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs put forth guidelines for Lockdown 4.0. In this phase, the States and Union Territories can decide on the classification of red orange and green zones. They will classify the areas taking into consideration the "parameters shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."
Travel restrictions continue to remain in place for Lockdown 4.0, and air travel as well as services such as metro rail remain halted. However the MHA guidelines emphasised that some forms of travel would be permissible.
According to the MHA guidelines, except in the containment zones, inter-state movement of passenger vehicles and buses can take place with the consent of all involved states and Union Territories.
Additionally, intra state movement of passenger vehicles and buses as decided by the States and UTs will also be permitted. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for movement of persons shall continue to operate.
According to the MHA, "All States/ UTs shall allow inter-State and intra-state movement of medical professionals, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation personnel and ambulances, without any restriction. Additionally, all states are to allow inter-state movement of all types of goods and cargo, including empty trucks.
"No State/UT shall stop the movement of any type of goods/cargo for cross land-border trade under Treaties with neighbouring countries," the MHA said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)