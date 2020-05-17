Lockdown 4.0 extended till May 31: What's allowed, what's not?

As the total number of novel coronavirus cases crossed 90,000 on Sunday, the Ministry of Home Affairs revealed the guidelines surrounding the fourth phase of lockdown that will come into effect from May 18. The lockdown has been extended till May 31.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier indicated that the fourth phase of lockdown would be different from its predecessors, and this does seem to be true.

In Lockdown 4.0, the States and Union Territories can decide on the classification of red orange and green zones. As the MHA order puts it, "The delineation of Red, Green and Orange Zones will be decided by the respective State and UT Governments, after taking into consideration the parameters shared by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."