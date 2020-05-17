Nationwide lockdown extended till May 31: NDMA announces extension, guidelines awaited from MHA

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, India had gone under a state of lockdown on March 25. Since then, the lockdown has been extended twice -- with the third phase ending on May 17.

While Prime Minister Modi had earlier hinted at a fourth phase of lockdown that would be different from its predecessors, it was officially confirmed on Sunday evening. The National Disaster Management Authority issued a formal order for extending the lockdown till May 31.

The details surrounding the lockdown are not yet known, and will be issued by the Home Ministry.

In an order issued on Sunday, the NDMA wrote, that "considering the fact that the lockdown measures need to be implemented for a further period in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19" the organisation was directing all Ministries, Departments of the Indian government as well as the various state governments and state authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31.