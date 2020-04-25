Will wine shops be open in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai? MHA clarifies order on relaxing restriction on opening of shops across India

The clarifications says that in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to be open.

Further it says that in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to remain open. However, shopping markets/ market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to be open.

It also clarified that sale by e-commercecompanies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only.

Moreover, it further clarified that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directlive for COVID-19 management.

As specified in the consolidated revised guidelines, these shops will not be permitted to open in areas, whether rural or urban, which are declared as containment zones by respective States/ UTs.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs early Saturday issued an order to all States/UTs, to allow opening of all shops registered under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighbourhood an standalone shops.

“It would be mandatory for all permitted shops to open only with 50 per cent strength of workers, ensure compulsory wearing of masks and strict adherence to social distancing norms,” MHA said in its release.

These Relaxations in Lockdown Restrictions would not applicable in Hotspots/Containment Zones, as well as in single and multi-brand malls.