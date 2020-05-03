Will wine shops be open in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal govt has this to say

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has begun the process or reopening standalone liquor shops during the extended lockdown in the national capital, despite it being a red zone, NDTV reported.

The Kejriwal government has also asked the tourism wing DTTDC-run shops to give details about standalone shops that are eligible to reopen.

In the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.