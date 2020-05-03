Will wine shops be open in Delhi? Arvind Kejriwal govt has this to say

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has begun the process or reopening standalone liquor shops during the extended lockdown in the national capital, despite it being a red zone, NDTV reported.
The Kejriwal government has also asked the tourism wing DTTDC-run shops to give details about standalone shops that are eligible to reopen.
In the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.
While, liquor stores and paan shops will now be allowed to function only in green zones, Twitterati are in an absolute state of confusion, and are left wanting to know their exact zone.
However, the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai fall under the Red Zone. Hence, the wine shops won't open in these cities.
Maha govt sources told FPJ, "Liquor sale to be allowed in 16 orange and 6 green zones not in 14 red zones."
Earlier in December, while talking to the people gathered for the rally, Kejriwal listed the number of things his government has done for the people of Delhi since taking charge. Kejriwal mentioned schools, water and instead of only medicines, he said used the common Hindi phrase, ‘Dawa-Daru.’
In a viral video, Kejriwal can be heard speaking with a straight face at the rally until he realizes his mistake and backtracks to correct it with a smile.
Kejriwal said, “The AAP government in Delhi arranged your school, water, medicine (Aapke school ka intezam kar diya, aapke paani ka intezam kr diya, aapke dawa daru ka intezam kar diya).”
Kejriwal took a couple of seconds to realize his mistake and corrected himself. He said, “Only medicine, not alcohol (daru ka nhi dawa ka).” Dealing with the mistake like a pro, he also observed a man becoming happy in the crowd and commented on it. He laughingly said, “That one man became happy (Wo ek aadmi khush ho gaya bada).”
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rose to 35,365 including 9,064 cured/discharged and 1152 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)