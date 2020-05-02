Will wine shops be open in Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai? Maha govt to take a call on sale of liquor by Monday

After the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 17 in the wake of increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra government is likely to come out with set of guidelines by Sunday evening or Monday on reopening of private offices and staff presence, use of private vehicles, reopening of liquor shops and sale and types of other activities which could be allowed in 14 red, 16 orange and 6 green zones.

On Friday, the lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended for two more weeks from May 4, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA said that the next phase of lockdown, will permit "considerable relaxations" when it came to the districts that fall in the Green and Orange zones.

Meanwhile, in the new guidelines, as reported by ANI, the MHA has allowed the opening the liquor stores and paan shops but only in Green Zones. "Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones while ensuring minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other and ensuring that not more 5 persons are present at one time at the shop," said MHA.

However, the cities of Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai fall under the Red Zone. Hence, the wine shops won't open in these cities.

Maha govt sources told FPJ, "Liquor sale to be allowed in 16 orange and 6 green zones not in 14 red zones." "State govt will come out with its set of norms to be applicable after May 4," the source added.

Earlier, MHA had banned substances like gutka, tobacco and alcohol during the lockdown period. "There is also no order to open liquor shops," Joint Secretary (Home Affairs) Punya Salila Srivastava had said on April 25.