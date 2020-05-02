Lockdown 3.0: Full list of red, orange and green zones in Maharashtra

On Friday, the Central government announced the extension of lockdown by two more weeks, this came just two days before the second phase of the lockdown ends. The government has listed 319 districts of the country as green zones, 284 as orange and 130 as red zones.

This classification, which will come in force for a week after May 3, is multi-factorial and takes into consideration incidence of cases, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback to classify the districts.

The Union Health Secretary has said that in containment zones, stringent perimeter control, active search for cases through the house to house surveillance by special teams formed for the purpose, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, and contact tracing and clinical management of all confirmed cases need to be done while in case of buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring ILI cases in health facilities needs to be done.