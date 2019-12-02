Will throw out all 'intruders' from the country by 2024, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand

Reiterating central government's move to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said that the government will identify every single 'intruder' in the country and throw them out by the year 2024.

"Rahul Baba says why are you bringing NRC, where will they go and what will they eat. Why? Are they your cousins? By 2024, the BJP government will identify every single intruder in the country and throw them out," Shah said addressing a public gathering here.

He also slammed the Congress saying the party cannot keep the country safe or uproot Naxalism from the Jharkhand.

"Cast your vote for BJP to bring development in Jharkhand... Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raghubar Das double-decker, double engine government will lead the state to overall development," he said.