Will the coronavirus lockdown in India be extended after April 15? Modi govt mulls restrictions for some areas

India it currently under a 21 day lockdown that is attempting to flatten the curve when it comes to the novel coronavirus. People have been asked to stay at home as much as possible, and most businesses -- apart from essential services -- have been closed. Public spaces such as malls and gyms and parks are shut and even stores that are not selling essential items are closed. Transportation systems, such as the Indian Railways and nearly all passenger flights too are not available at this time.

The question of the hour however is whether this lockdown will be extended, or whether it will cease on April 14. While officials including Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba has denied reports claiming that the lockdown will be extended, the news has been doing the rounds for some time now.

"There are rumours and media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the lockdown when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless," PIB had written on Twitter, fact-checking the rumours. Gauba himself had told ANI that he was "surprised by the reports.

"There is no such plan of extending the lockdown," he had said on March 30.