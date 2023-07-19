'Will Shoot You Right Here': Meerut Cop Threatens Young Boy For Opposing Demolition Of His House; Watch Viral Video

Meerut: A video has emerged showing the misconduct of a sub-inspector in UP's Meerut. In the footage, the officer can be seen wearing his uniform with a pistol while issuing death threats to a 21-year-old boy. Shockingly, the incident unfolded in front of the boy's parents and the public. The sub-inspector can be heard saying, "I won't even take a minute to shoot you right here." The officer was so enraged that he even threatened to shoot the boy six times within a span of 30 seconds. Fearing for their safety, the boy's father urged him to leave the scene.

The young man targeted by the sub-inspector is not a criminal but was merely trying to protect his own home. Despite the video going viral after 24 hours, no action has been taken against the officer so far. Despite the incriminating evidence in the video, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has only ordered an investigation at this stage.

Watch the video here:

What exactly happened?

A portion of Bina Mehra's house on Kariappa Road in Rajban Bazaar, located in the Chawani area, has become dilapidated due to continuous rainfall in recent days. The collapse of a section of the house has posed a significant threat to the residents. Bina had submitted a letter to the Cantonment Board Office, requesting the demolition of the unstable portion of her house.

Angry Youth Opposes House Demolition

Next to Bina's house resides the family of Shailendra, a local businessman. Shailendra Singh revealed that a fire had broken out in their house a month ago, following which they had undertaken repairs and renovations. On Tuesday, Shailendra and his family had stepped out, leaving their house locked. It was during this time that the team from the Cantonment Board arrived, mistaking Shailendra's house for an unauthorised construction, and began demolishing it.

Upon learning about the damage to his house, Shailendra family arrived at the spot and his son, Sachin, raised his objection. The Cantonment Board team called the police to the scene. Subsequently, Sub-Inspector Sauraj Singh arrived and got agitated. The boy continued to resist the police intervention. In response, the sub-inspector issued threats. However, the onlookers at the scene voiced their opposition to the police action. Eventually, the team had to retreat.

Action to Follow After Investigation

SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan stated that an investigation into the viral video is underway. Additionally, the Cantonment Board team has lodged a complaint against the concerned youth, accusing him of obstructing government work and behaving indecently. A fair investigation will be conducted into the allegations.