Will raze mafia to ground: UP CM Yogi Adityanath lashes out at opposition after Prayagraj killing incident | File Photo

A day after the horrific killing of Umesh Pal, key witness of BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out on the opposition during the budget in the Assembly on Saturday.

Condemning the incident of Umesh Pal's killing in broad daylight in Prayagraj, CM Yogi cracked down on the mafia raj and linked the accused in Umesh Pal's killing to the Samajwadi Party. He also stated that the government will completely raze off the underworld mafia to the ground.

On the other hand, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP was responsible for Umesh Pal's killing.

About Umesh Pal's killing

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was killed at his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. He was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house, with two of his government-appointed gunners also injured in the attack. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, later died in the hospital.

Pal succumbed to injuries while treatment

Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other gunner is being operated upon by doctors.

He was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is Atique Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician who is currently in a Gujarat Jail. Police are trying to identify the attackers based on CCTV footage of the area.

Eight teams formed to investigate the case

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma confirmed that two bombs were thrown, and Umesh Pal was fired at with a small firearm. A case has been registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station based on the complaint of the victim's family members. Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible for the attack.