UP: 7 held after key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case shot dead in Prayagraj; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

Umesh Pal was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house, with two of his government-appointed gunners also injured in the attack. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, later died in the hospital.

Saturday, February 25, 2023
UP: Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was killed at his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. He was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house, with two of his government-appointed gunners also injured in the attack. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, later died in the hospital.

Pal succumbed to injuries while treatment

Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other gunner is being operated upon by doctors.

He was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is Atique Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician who is currently in a Gujarat Jail. Police are trying to identify the attackers based on CCTV footage of the area.

Eight teams formed to investigate the case

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma confirmed that two bombs were thrown, and Umesh Pal was fired at with a small firearm. A case has been registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station based on the complaint of the victim's family members. Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

According to reports, 7 people have been nabbed by the police. These include two sons of gangster Atique Ahmed. The UP Police is working tirelessly to get hold of all the accused involved in the crime.

Punjab Horror! Man’s fingers chopped off with sword amid ‘lawlessness’ in the state
