UP: 7 held after key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case shot dead in Prayagraj; chilling CCTV footage surfaces

UP: Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 Raju Pal murder case, was killed at his residence in Prayagraj on Friday. He was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house, with two of his government-appointed gunners also injured in the attack. One of the gunners, Sandeep Nishad, later died in the hospital.

In Prayagraj, Umesh Pal and the gunner were run over and killed… watch the live footage… so much courage.. 😳the killers were ambushed pic.twitter.com/aXtO9Qxgsm — Babu Khan (@Abushahma02) February 24, 2023

Pal succumbed to injuries while treatment

Pal was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The other gunner is being operated upon by doctors.

He was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal. The main accused in the Raju Pal murder is Atique Ahmed, a mafia-turned-politician who is currently in a Gujarat Jail. Police are trying to identify the attackers based on CCTV footage of the area.

Eight teams formed to investigate the case

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma confirmed that two bombs were thrown, and Umesh Pal was fired at with a small firearm. A case has been registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station based on the complaint of the victim's family members. Eight police teams have been formed to investigate the incident and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

#UPDATE | Police detained more than half a dozen people in the Umesh Pal murder case. These include two sons of gangster Atiq Ahmed. A policeman engaged in Umesh Pal's security was also killed and one is still injured: Prayagraj police — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2023

According to reports, 7 people have been nabbed by the police. These include two sons of gangster Atique Ahmed. The UP Police is working tirelessly to get hold of all the accused involved in the crime.