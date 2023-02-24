Punjab Horror! Man’s fingers chopped off with sword amid ‘lawlessness’ in the state

Screen grab of a video in which goons can be seen chopping off a man's fingers as he pleads for mercy. | Image credit: @mssirsa

Amid the on-going unrest in Punjab’s Amritsar by Amritpal Singh's Waris Punjab De, a bone-chilling video is going viral on social media showing some goons chopping a person’s fingers off with a sword as he pleads for mercy.

The video, allegedly from Punjab, was posted Friday by BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa. After his post on Twitter, people are reacting with shock and horror.

Many also raised questions on the law and order situation in Punjab.

The horrific video went viral on social media after being perceived by many social media users that the crime was committed on Thursday when self-styled gun-trotting Sikh preacher Amritpal Singhand his sea of supporters on Thursday, carrying swords and arms, clashed with the police and forcefully laid a siege on a police station in Ajnala, which led to a scuffle and injuries to several police personnel in Amritsar district.

However, the police later clarified that the incident reportedly took place on 9 February, in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar in Punjab and appealed to not spread rumours.

The police have already registered an FIR on February 9 under section 326, 365, 379 B, 34 IPC & 25 Arms Act. According to the authorities, the victim was immediately sent to the hospital for medical care. “There was a personal grudge involved,” a police official claimed. The search for the perpetrators has begun after their identification, he added.