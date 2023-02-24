Waris Punjab De - All about the outfit started by Deep Sidhu & now taken over by Khalistan propagator Amritpal Singh

Hundreds of followers of self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh, on Thursday clashed with the police outside Ajnala police station near Punjab’s Amritsar.

The visuals that aired on Television channels yesterday showed a dramatic scene of lawlessness with men waving swords, guns, and sticks, demanding the release of Singh’s close aide Lovepreet Toofan from police custody. Toofanwas arrested by Punjab police in an alleged kidnapping case.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

The 29-year-old Amritpal Singh is said to be a follower of pro-Khalistan slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. In 2022, Singh returned from Dubai to take over the ‘Waris Punjab De’ organisation following the death of its founder, actor-activist Deep Sidhu.

The organisation works to help the youth of the state “follow the tenets of Sikhism” and “establish Khalsa Raj”

What is ‘Waris Punjab De’?

‘Waris Punjab De’ which means ‘heirs of Punjab’ was founded by lawyer-actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu ( Sidhu hoisted the Sikh flag at Red Fort during the farmers’ protest march on Republic day in 2021. He was also booked by Delhi police for his alleged role in the violence on the same day.) on September 30, 2021, ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections. The vision of the organisation was to protect and fight of rights of Punjab and raise social issues.

Eight months after the Republic day saga, Sidhu launched ‘Waris Punjab De’ in Chandigarh. During his launch event he said that the organisation would, “fight for the rights of Punjab against the Centre and raise voice whenever there will be any attack on the culture, language, social fabric and rights of Punjab.”

Soon after Sidhu laid the foundation of his organisation, he announced his support to the radical pro-Khalistan party SAD (Amritsar) of Simranjit Singh Mann and also campaigned for them ahead of Punjab polls.

However, Sidhu died in a car crash on February 15, 2022, five days before the state elections. Simranjit Singh Mann demanded a judicial probe into Sidhu’s death.

Amritpal Singh comes to limelight

After Amritpal Singh took the reign of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Sidhu’s family distance themselves from Amritpal, saying they never appointed him as the chief of their son’s organisation.

Why was Lovepreet Toofan arrested?

Punjab Police had registered a case against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district. However, his supporters, including Toofan’s family, say that he is innocent and has been wrongfully linked to the case.

Lovepreet Toofan released

Giving in to the demand of Amritpal Singh Punjab police released Lovepreet Toofan on Friday.

