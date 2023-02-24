'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks on Khalistan demand; says 'Our aim shouldn't be seen as evil & taboo; watch video

e-Paper Get App
While speaking about their aim for Khalistan, Singh said that it shouldn't be seen as evil rather it should be looked upon as an intellectual point having geopolitical benefits.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 12:06 PM IST
article-image
Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De, a pro-Khalistan organisation in Punjab spoke to the media about their demand of having a separate state. While speaking about their aim for Khalistan, Singh said that it shouldn't be seen as evil rather it should be looked upon as an intellectual point having geopolitical benefits.

"Our aim for Khalistan shouldn't be seen as evil & taboo. It should be seen from an intellectual point of view as to what could be its geopolitical benefits. It's an ideology &ideology never dies. We are not asking for it from Delhi," said 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

Singh protested along with his supporters over his aides' arrests

On Wednesday, a clash erupted between the supporters of Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, and Punjab Police in Ajnala near Amritsar. The group was protesting the arrest of Lovepreet Singh, also known as Toofan, and Baldev Singh, who were arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault case.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters marched towards the Ajnala police station, where the arrests had taken place, and police personnel were outnumbered by the protesters. The protesters broke through the police barricades and entered the police station with swords and guns.

He had previously announced that he and his supporters would be staging a protest outside the Ajnala police station, which he said would be turned into a fortress. On February 16, a case had been registered against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurpreet Singh, and 20 other unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.

Ajnala Violence: Who is Amritpal Singh, Khalistani leader & head of Waris Punjab De?
