Amritpal Singh's aide Toofan Singh released from Punjab jail after massive protests

Self-proclaimed Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh'a aide Lovepreet aka Toofan Singh was released on Friday following Anjala court's order, stated reports. Toofan was arrested on charges of abduction and was scheduled to walk out of jail today.

Judicial Magistrate Pratham Manpreet Kaur pronounced the order today, read a report in India Today. Ahead of his release, there was heavy police deployment outside the Anjala police station to maintain law and order situation.

The SSP Amritsar Dehat, Satinder Singh, on Thursday, said that Toofan Singh's supporters had provided adequate evidence which claimed that he was not present at the violence-hit area on February 15.

Amritpal and his supporters broke into police station complex

On Thursday, massive protests broke out near Anjala Police Station withsome people in the mob brandishing swords and guns. They broke through barricades and stormed into the police station complex and camped there till assurance was given that Toofan singh would be release.

Consequentially, three police personnel were hurt during the clash.

The large police force kept a watch but refrained from taking action as Amritpal Singh and other protestors stay put at the police station for hours.

Amritpal Singh told the media that police assured him that Toofan Singh would be released on Friday, following which they agreed to lift the 'dharna' at the police station. However, he said they would remain in Ajnala till Friday morning unless the arrested Sikh was released by the police.

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh is the head of 'Waris Punjab De' an organisation which was founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died a road accident last year.

What was the case?

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

Barinder Singh, in his complaint, had told police that Amritpal Singh's associates had abducted him from Ajnala and took him to an unknown place where he was brutally thrashed.

With agency inputs

