Who is Lovepreet aka Toofan Singh? Amritpal Singh's aide arrested for kidnapping and assault in Punjab

On Wednesday, a clash erupted between the supporters of Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh Khalsa, and Punjab Police in Ajnala near Amritsar. The group was protesting the arrest of Lovepreet Singh, also known as Toofan, and Baldev Singh, who were arrested in connection to a kidnapping and assault case.

Amritpal Singh and his supporters marched towards the Ajnala police station, where the arrests had taken place, and police personnel were outnumbered by the protesters. The protesters broke through the police barricades and entered the police station with swords and guns.

Amrtipal Singh earlier announced protest against arrests

Amritpal Singh had previously announced that he and his supporters would be staging a protest outside the Ajnala police station, which he said would be turned into a fortress. On February 16, a case had been registered against Amritpal Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Rauke, Gurpreet Singh, and 20 other unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.

One name that is gaining headlines amidst this violence is Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan Singh.

Who is Toofan Singh?

Lovepreet Singh, also known as Toofan, is a native of Gurdaspur district Punjab, who has been in the news recently due to his arrest in connection with a kidnapping and assault case. Toofan is a member of Waris Punjab De, an organization led by Amritpal Singh Khalsa, who was involved in a protest demanding Toofan's release and that of his close aide, Baldev Singh.

Although Toofan has been charged with kidnapping, his family maintains that he is innocent and has been wrongfully linked to the case. They have acknowledged that Toofan was involved in volunteer work with Amritpal's group, but dispute his involvement in the kidnapping.

The protest led by Amritpal and his supporters turned violent, with clashes breaking out between them and the police. The protesters, armed with swords and guns, broke through police barricades and entered the Ajnala police station in Amritsar, where Toofan and Baldev Singh are being held.

