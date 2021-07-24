Will Pralhad Joshi replace BS Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM? Here's what the Union Minister has to say

Amid the ongoing talks of Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa resigining from his post, there is new name doing the rounds who will be succeding the existing CM. If reports are to be believed, it is being said that BJP leader and union minister Pralhad Joshi may be the new chief minister of the Kannada state.

However, Mr Joshi when asked about the development said that no one has spoken to him about this and he was not aware that BS Yediyurappa has been asked to resign or not.

Joshi said, "There is no high command in the BJP but national leadership. We got different leaderships from time to time. There was Rajnath Singh, after which Nitin Gadkari came, who was succeeded by Amit Shah and now J P Nadda is there. In the present situation, we have supreme leaders in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. They will decide."

"No one has spoken to me about it (succeeding Yediyurappa). It's only the media, which is discussing it. As no one has spoken to me, there is no need to react to it," he said, as news agency PTI reported.

Asked what if he is made the chief minister, the Union Minister quipped, "I never answer hypothetical questions with 'ifs' and 'buts'.. I don't want to answer such questions."