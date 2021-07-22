PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda have special love and faith towards me, will abide by their decision: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa amid exit rumours

Wedged between his party mentors in Delhi and spiritual gurus in Karnataka comprising seers from Lingayat mutts, the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated that he will resign only after July 26 after completing two years in office.

The Lingayat strongman Thursday said that he will resign if asked by the high command and that he is expecting a decision from them on Sunday. As a loyal partyman, he told reporters he was ready to accept any decision made by the BJP high command.

“Based on the instructions that the central leaders give me on July 25, I will begin my work from July 26. We have a special programme on July 26 for completing two years of our government, after attending that event, I will abide by the instructions from the national president”, he added.

"When the directions come, I'll quit and work for the party," he said. Insisting that the party leadership had said nothing to him, he remarked: "Let's see what happens on the 25th".

Reading between the lines, a must when statements come from Yediyurappa, the CM has made it clear that Delhi will have to not only take a call, but also announce it.

“I appeal to my supporters not to protest against any decision taken by my party central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Home Minister) and our national President JP Nadda have special love and faith towards me. I will receive their decision on July 25 and based on that I will resume my new assignment on July 26 onwards,” he said.

"You all know that two months ago I had said I would resign to make way for someone else. Whether I am in power or not, it is my duty to bring back the BJP to power. I urge party workers and seers to cooperate," he told the media.

"I will be Chief Minister for as long as you say. When you say no - I will work for the state. I am going to check roads and storm water drains. I will do my duty till the last minute," he went on.

Asked to name a potential successor, he refused and repeated, "Let's see after Sunday".

Getting emotional, Yediyurappa also said he cannot forget the love and affection bestowed upon him by the seers cutting across caste lines for two days. “These two days are the most unforgettable days of my life, as no CM could ever boast of such a thing that when they heard news about my resignation they came in a group and blessed me. What more can one aspire for,” he said.

There are speculations that Yediyurappa may be summoned once more to Delhi. Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has been camping in Delhi and he had a series of meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

Once he is asked to go, Yediyurappa plans to step out into the sunshine and inject adrenaline into the veins of the party in an effort to gift 150 plus seats for the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections and 25 out of 28 MPs in the 2024 general elections. “This is my firm commitment to my party,” the CM said

Even as he talked politics in the morning, by evening he gifted Shivamogga, his home town and constituency, a slew of projects. At the Cabinet meeting he sanctioned an Ayush University, a Cancer centre and nearly 10 acres for protecting cows.

Friday he will go around Bengaluru to throw open his heart and purse to free various projects stuck in red tape.

After Yediyurappa’s statement on walking to another sunrise – new assignment -- local TV channels were brimming with future CMs of all hues. There were reports that the ‘Bombay Boys,’ a euphemism for the rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs who made Mumbai their temporary home leading to the downfall of the Kumaraswamy government, met Yediyurappa.

Minor protests also broke out across Karnataka against replacing Yediyurappa.