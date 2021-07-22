'Will abide by high command directions': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa amid talks of change in state leadership

"It is not proper to give any statements, agitations or protests in my favour. Without doing it, you have to support me, this I humbly pray to all. All the pontiffs of various Math have blessed me and extended their support, which I will never forget in my life. With their blessings, I will do whatever my party leadership decides," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Yediyurappa had said that he is privileged to be a "loyal worker of BJP". He also urged his followers not to "indulge in protests and indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party".

"I am privileged to be a loyal worker of BJP. It is my utmost honour to serve the party with the highest standards of ethics and behaviour. I urge everyone to act in accordance with party ethics and not indulge in protests /indiscipline that is disrespectful and embarrassing for the party," he said in a Tweet.

Yediyurappa's trip to Delhi last week during which he met the national leadership, had raised questions in some quarters if the party is now working out a succession plan. On his return from the national capital, Yediyurappa had however, rubbished talks in some quarters that he is on the way out and asserted that the central leadership has asked him to continue in the post.

Meanwhile, amid talks of change of leadership in Karnataka, Yediyurappa has postponed the dinner party, to be held on July 25 for the party legislators and senior leaders. Earlier, he had also cancelled a BJP legislators meeting scheduled on the same day to celebrate the completion of two years in office.

The Karnataka Chief Minister has also cancelled programmes organized in his home district, Shivamogga. Meanwhile, he is expected to take major decisions at the state cabinet meeting on Thursday evening.

