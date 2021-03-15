Will NEET-UG be conducted twice a year in 2021?

Following the announcement of four attempts this year for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) for admissions to engineering, architecture and technical UG programmes, students had appealed that there should be multiple attempts for NEET 2021 too.

Now, ending the speculations on holding multiple sessions of NEET-UG 2021, the education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday stated that the NEET (UG) will be conducted by NTA only one time.

Pokriyal stated this in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) under Ministry of Education conducts Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate programme in medical sciences, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," he added.

The NEET is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May.

Earlier, while speaking to TOI, Amit Khare, secretary, higher education, had said that although there were demands for multiple sessions in the online mode, biology students might need more time to practise and get used to the computer-based exam. Thus, he added, before any such decision, they will give six to eight months’ notice.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted on August 1.