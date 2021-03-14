JEE Mains 2021: Exam dates revised for March session; here's when entrance test will be held

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for the March session of the JEE Mains 2021, NDTV reported.

Exam for the March session of JEE Mains 2021 was scheduled between March 15 and March 18, it will now be held from March 16 to March 18.

The NTA has already released admit cards for the March session of the exam. This year, JEE Main will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April, and May. While the first session was held between February 23 and 26, the next ones will take place between March 16 and 18, April 27 and 30, and May 24 and 28.

Steps to download the admit card

Go to the NTA JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on one of the links mentioned for admit cards

Enter your registration number, password, and other credentials

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for further use

JEE Main comprises two papers—Paper 1 is for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (B.E./B.Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions, institutions/universities funded/recognized by participating state governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE Advanced, which is conducted for admission to IITs.