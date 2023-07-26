 'Will Hang You In Front Of Temple': Anti-Hindu Slogans Raised By Muslim League Members At Kerala Rally
A group of protesters was heard chanting highly provocative slogans during the rally, igniting tensions and drawing sharp criticism. Visuals of the rally with protestors raising anti-Hindu slogans have gone viral.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
A fresh controversy was stoked by the Muslim Youth League (MYL) on Tuesday after a rally organised by the group in Kanhangad of Kerala's Kasargod district, regarding the Manipur issue. A group of protesters was heard chanting highly provocative slogans during the rally, igniting tensions and drawing sharp criticism. Visuals of the rally with protestors raising anti-Hindu slogans have gone viral.

Provocative Sloganeering Sparks Outrage

During the rally, slogans like "Will hang you in front of temples and burn you down, Youth League Zindabad, Muslim League Zindabad" were raised by the protestors. The inflammatory nature of the slogans sparked a controversy and also intensified communal tensions in the region.

Action Taken by Muslim Youth League

In response to the backlash, the Muslim Youth League took swift action and issued a statement on Tuesday announcing the suspension of its member, Abdul Salam, who hails from Kanhangad and was involved in raising the controversial slogans.

Statement from State General Secretary over Kasargod incident

State General Secretary PK Firoz informed that Abdul Salam of Kanhangad Municipality has been expelled from the organization. He stated that the action was taken against him for acting in a manner contrary to the ideas of the Muslim League and deviating from what was printed. Firoz said in a statement that what Abdul Salam did was an unforgivable mistake.

Previous Controversy and Stance of Muslim League and Youth League

The Muslim League and Youth League have previously taken a firm stand against provocative slogans during public demonstrations. Notably, when a group of members from the Popular Front of India (PFI) raised controversial slogans during an anti-CAA rally in Alappuzha last year, they were promptly condemned by the Muslim Youth League's general secretary, PK Firoz.

Firoz emphasized that even if such slogans targeted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), they should not be raised, as they could incite unrest and lead to nationwide protests.

Muslim World League's Secretary General India Visit: 'India Leading Fight Against Those Promoting...
