Muslim World League's Secretary General India Visit: 'India Leading Fight Against Those Promoting Terrorism & Extremism', Says NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, speaking on Tuesday (July 11) said that India is leading the fight against those who are promoting terrorism and extremism around the world. NSA Doval, addressing a gathering at India Islamic Centre in New Delhi, said that India is also a victim of terrorism and that it has faced numerous terror attacks including 26/11 Mumbai attack in which 168 people lost their lives. "Either we work together or we are doomed...," said Doval. On July 11, at 11 am, on the invitation of the Khusro Foundation, Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, addressed a gathering of prominent religious and community leaders at BS Abdur Rahman Auditorium at the India Islamic Cultural Centre. The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also addressed the gathering.

Watch the full speech of NSA Ajit Doval below

India on Monday welcomed Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa. Al-Issa will be in India from July 10-15.

Schedule of Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa

Al-Issa, leading voice of moderation and peace advocacy, during his six-day India visit will be meeting India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for a one-on-one in the evening.

Al-Issa is expected to meet India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar

As per sources, Al-Issa is expected to meet a number of important ministers on his visit to India. He is expected to meet India’s Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, and Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani. He may also call on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, reported news agency ANI.

Visit to Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers

Al-Iss is also scheduled to visit the historic Jama Masjid Delhi for Friday Prayers. He is also scheduled to visit Agra. Notably, Al-Issa is an Islamic scholar and a leading voice on moderate Islam. He is also a promoter of inter-faith dialogue and world peace.

