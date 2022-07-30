e-Paper Get App

Religious leaders will have to work together to counter animosity that affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Doval said that efforts are required to sort out misunderstandings and make every religious body feel part of India.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 06:51 PM IST
article-image
NSA Ajit Doval with All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Councils (AISSC) Chairperson Hazrath Syed Naseeruddin Chishty and Jain religious leader Acharya Lokesh Muni during AISSCs Interfaith Conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 30, 2022. | -

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday said that there are some people who create animosity in the name of religion and ideology which affects the entire nation and to counter this, religious leaders will have to work together.

He made these remarks in the presence of religious leaders from different religions at an interfaith conference organised by All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council (AISSC) at the Constitution Club here.

"Some people create animosity in name of religion that adversely affects the entire country. We cannot be mute spectator to this. To counter religious animosity, we have to work together and make every religious body feel part of India. In this we sail and sink together," Doval said in the conference.

At the conference, religious leaders under the aegis of AISSC passed a resolution to "ban organisations like PFI" and other such fronts which have been "indulging in anti-national activities".

