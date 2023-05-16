'Will file defamation case...': DK Shivakumar, in Delhi, threatens news channels reporting about his possible resignation

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has vehemently denied reports suggesting his resignation from his post, vowing to take legal action against any media channel spreading such information. In a statement made as he left his brother and MP DK Suresh's residence in Delhi for AICC President Kharge's residence, Shivakumar expressed his discontent with certain channels that had been speculating about his resignation.

"If any channel is reporting that I am resigning from the post, I will file a defamation case against them," Shivakumar stated firmly. He further criticised those media outlets that had been spreading rumors about his resignation without any substantial basis. "Some of them are reporting that I will resign," he added, highlighting the misinformation being circulated.

Congress party is my mother: Shivakumar

Asserting his dedication and loyalty to the party, Shivakumar emphasised the role of in building the Karnataka Congress. "My mother is my party, I built this party," he stated passionately. Additionally, he acknowledged the importance of his high command, MLAs, and party members, asserting their unwavering support. "My high command, my MLA, my party are there - 135," Shivakumar declared.

Speculations began after Shivakumar canceled Delhi visit

Speculation over the resignation of Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar had emerged following the cancellation of his planned visit to Delhi on Monday. The cancellation coincided with intense competition within the party regarding the chief ministership of Karnataka. Numerous reports suggested that Shivakumar's rival within the party, Siddaramaiah, would be reinstated as the chief minister, which allegedly prompted Shivakumar to forgo his Delhi visit for a crucial meeting with the party's high command.

Shivakumar threatens to sue news channels

