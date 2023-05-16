'Will not backstab, blackmail...': DK Shivakumar jets off for Delhi amid talks of electing Karnataka CM |

DK Shivakumar, President of the Karnataka Congress, has stated that he will not resort to backstabbing or blackmail regardless of the party's decision regarding the Chief Minister post in the state.

In an interview with ANI, Shivakumar emphasized that he does not want to divide anyone and that he is a responsible individual. He expressed his commitment to the party and its unity, highlighting that the Congress won 135 seats in the recent Karnataka assembly election.

Shivakumar left for Delhi for CM talks

Shivakumar arrived at the Bengaluru airport and headed to Delhi for discussions within the Congress party regarding the next Chief Minister. He planned to meet with the party's high command to await their decision. Shivakumar expressed his dedication to the party, stating that they had built it together and he was not alone in his efforts.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: "We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it...A mother will give everything to her child": Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi pic.twitter.com/0GMTSZKxpJ — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

#WATCH | Bengaluru: "Sonia Gandhi is our role model...Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone's interest: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi pic.twitter.com/1l44j3ouLj — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

When asked about his expectations as the state party president, Shivakumar chose not to dwell on past events and emphasized the need to focus on the future. He urged against discussing the reasons for victory or loss, as it was not productive. Meanwhile, another prominent contender for the Chief Minister's position, Siddaramaiah, also traveled to Delhi to meet with the party leadership.

Party to elect Karnataka CM within 24 hours

The central observers for Karnataka briefed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on the views of the newly elected MLAs. Kharge is expected to consult with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before making the final decision. According to party sources, the announcement of the next Karnataka Chief Minister will be made within the next 24 hours.

The Congress legislative party had previously empowered Mallikarjun Kharge to select the head of the legislative party during a meeting held on Sunday in Bengaluru. Shivakumar reiterated that the decision lies with the party's high command, and he does not seek individual MLA support.

In a separate development, Siddaramaiah, a veteran Congress leader, held discussions with the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) late Monday night at Delhi's Lodhi Hotel. The party's decision regarding the Chief Minister's post is eagerly awaited.