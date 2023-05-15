‘My aim was to deliver Karnataka, now its up to party high command': D K Shivakumar on CM face

KPPC president D K Shivakumar on Monday while interacting with the media said that his aim was to deliver Karnataka and he did it. Now as the 135 MLAs have left it to the party high command to select the chief minister for the state, the outcome will be clear soon.

“It's my birthday today, I'll meet my family. Afterwards, I'll leave for Delhi. Under my leadership, we've 135 MLAs, all in one voice said-matter (to appoint CM) is to be left to the party high command. My aim was to deliver Karnataka & I did it, ” said Shivakumar.

The KPCC chief also met with party general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde and other leaders in Bengaluru.

Central observers, Siddaramaiah reach Delhi

Three central observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Karnataka, arrived in Delhi on Monday to present their report to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the question of appointing the chief minister of the State. One of the frontrunners for the Karnataka CM's post, Siddaramaiah has also reached Delhi.

CLP meet

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) held on Sunday unanimously decided to leave the selection of the new Karnataka Chief Minister to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge.

"The Congress Legislature Party unanimously resolves that AICC President is hereby authorised to appoint the new leader of the Congress Legislature Party," the resolution stated.

Congress leader and AICC in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Sunday late night said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will not take long and announce the name of next chief minister of Karnataka soon.

Speaking to reporters after the late-night meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs in Bengaluru, Surjewala said, "Party leadership will take a decision. I can't replace my judgement with Kharge Sahab's judgement. He is our senior, and as you all know him. He is the son of the soil of Karnataka, and I'm sure he will not take very long."

According to the Election Commission of India, Congress on Saturday won 135 seats pushing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) out of power in the only southern state it ruled and boosting its own prospects for the electoral battles ahead.

BJP managed to win 66 seats. Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) bagged 19 seats. Independents have won two seats while Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.