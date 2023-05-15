'Haven't decided...': DK Shivakumar in dilemma to visit Delhi today for Congress meet on Karnataka CM

DK Shivakumar | Photo Credit: ANI

DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief, is still in a dilemma about whether to visit Delhi on Monday or not.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shivakumar said that he has not decided to go to Delhi yet because he has small rituals to attend to in his house as it is his birthday. However, he added that he had passed a resolution which will be given to the party's high command, leaving the decision to them.

"We have passed a one-line resolution. We will leave it to the party high command. I have not decided to go to Delhi. I have done whatever job I have to do," said DK Shivakumar.

CM candidate to be decided in the party discussion at Delhi

Shivakumar is one of the contenders for the Chief Minister's post in Karnataka, and he is expected to visit Delhi along with former State CM Siddaramaiah to meet the party's central leadership and team of observers. The discussion on the Chief Minister's face is likely to take place during the meeting after the Congress' win in the Karnataka assembly polls.

Congress victory in Karnataka

The Congress party registered an emphatic victory, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka by winning 135 seats in the assembly polls. The victory has made the party face the challenge of deciding the chief minister, with Siddaramaiah being the front-runner followed by state party president DK Shivakumar.

Observers appointed for appointment of CLP leader

Mallikarjun Kharge, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Karnataka, appointed three observers for the election of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader in the state. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria were appointed as observers.

Party leadership to decide on next CM: Randeep Singh Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, would announce the name of the next chief minister of Karnataka soon. He added that the party leadership would take a decision and that he couldn't replace his judgment with Kharge Sahab's judgment, who is the son of the soil of Karnataka.