‘Will fight for claim over Chandigarh’, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amit Shah’s remark

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Central Civil Service Rules will be implemented for all employees under Chandigarh Administration, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the state government "will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh".

Taking to Twitter, Bhagwant Mann said: “Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh…"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Amit Shah on Sunday said that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a "big way".

He also said that women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year.

"I want to give a good news to employees of the Chandigarh administration. From today, service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh administration will be aligned to that of the central civil services. You (employees) are going to benefit in a big way," Shah said.

The Union minister made the major announcement for the union territory employees, who are currently working under the Punjab service rules, after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police at Dhanas here including housing.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 01:25 PM IST