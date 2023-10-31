 'Will Demolish All Lies On Nov 2': TMC MP Mahua Moitra On Appearing Before LS Ethics Committee In 'Cash For Query' Case
The panel probing allegations of 'cash for questions' against Moitra has asked her to appear before it on November 2 and turned down her request to give time till November 5.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
article-image
TMC MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Senior TMC leader and MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said she would appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 and demolish all lies propagated in an attempt to silence her in Parliament.

Rubbish complaint, will demolish it: Moitra

"I will be attending the Ethics Committee meeting on November 2. I have the right to cross examine the fake complainant...this complaint is utter rubbish and I am going to demolish it," she said before leaving for New Delhi.

Moitra said the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is yet to frame it's model code of conduct.

Committee has no criminal jurisdiction: Moitra

"The committee didn't have any meeting since 2021. It is yet to frame it's model code of conduct. No parliamentary standing committee has criminal jurisdiction. If there is any allegations of criminality, then law enforcement agencies need to investigate it," she said. PTI PNT.

