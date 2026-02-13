CJI Office Received 8,630 Complaints Against Sitting Judges In 10 Years, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

Supreme Court | File Image

The office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) has received 8,630 complaints against sitting judges over the last decade, the Union Law Ministry informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The data covers the period between 2016 and 2025.

The information was shared in a written reply by Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal in response to a question raised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Matheswaran VS.

8,630 complaints, but what happened next?

Matheswaran had sought details on complaints relating to corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious impropriety against judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court. The Law Ministry’s reply, based on data received from the Supreme Court, confirmed that 8,630 complaints were received during the period.

However, the Ministry did not clarify whether any action was taken on these complaints. It also did not disclose whether records were maintained on the outcome of these complaints or why there was no information about action taken, Bar & Bench reports.

The absence of such details raises larger questions about transparency and accountability within the higher judiciary. While the number of complaints is significant, the lack of clarity on follow-up action leaves a crucial gap in public information.

‘In-house procedure’ cited as mechanism

In response to another query, the Ministry stated that the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justices of High Courts are competent to receive complaints against judges under the “in-house procedure”.

It further said that complaints received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) or in any other form are forwarded to the CJI or the concerned High Court Chief Justice.

However, the Minister did not respond to whether the government is aware of any formal mechanism to maintain a database of complaints concerning corruption, sexual misconduct or other serious impropriety against judges.

The Ministry also did not address whether the government proposes to introduce guidelines or take steps to ensure systematic recording, monitoring and accountability in handling such complaints.

The response, while factual, leaves several questions unanswered. In a democracy that rests heavily on public trust in the judiciary, transparency about how complaints are handled is as important as the complaints themselves.