Will decide on vaccination for children as soon as we get robust results: Centre, says 'clinical trials are underway for Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's another vaccine

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that clinical trials on children are underway for some of our vaccines including Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's another vaccine. Earlier this month the the Centre had told the Delhi High Court that Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the near future for children in the age group of 12 to 18 years, however there has been no specific date announced yet.

Lav Agarwal, Jointt Secretary, Health Ministry while addressing the media said that as soon as the Centre gets robust enough results of these trials, it'll decide on vaccination for children, based on expert decision.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Centre had informed that Zydus Cadila has concluded its trial for children between the age group of 12 to 18 and is subject to statutory permissions. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical firm had on July 1, requested emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, its three-dose Covid shot - the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

On May 12, 2021, the Drug Controller General of India permitted Bharat Biotech to conduct clinical trials on healthy volunteers between 2 to 18 years of age, for its vaccine - Covaxin.

The second dose of Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years was likely to be administered to those participating in the trials this week.

The second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between aged 6-12 years, said sources, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, which is one of the centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.

Trials for covid vaccine for children are underway in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.