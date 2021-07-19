COVID-19 vaccine trial: Second dose of Covaxin to kids aged 2-6 years to be given next week

While vaccination against COVID-19 vaccination for kids is yet to be rolled out in India, the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, is likely to be administered to those participating in the trials next week.
According to a India Today report, the second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between aged 6-12 years, said sources, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, which is one of the centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.
Trials for covid vaccine for children are underway in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccine for children could likely be available in September.
The trial is conducted by segregating children into categories according to their age, in which 175 children of each age group have been included. After the completion of the second dose of vaccine, an interim report is expected by the end of August.
Not just Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, but trials for Indian pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila's vaccine for children are also currently underway in the country.
Besides, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan few days ago said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on including Covaxin in the emergency use list (EUL) within four to six weeks. Covaxin as its manufacturer Bharat Biotech is now uploading its entire data on the health body's portal.
According to WHO guidelines, EUL is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies.
At present, the WHO has approved vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)