COVID-19 vaccine trial: Second dose of Covaxin to kids aged 2-6 years to be given next week

While vaccination against COVID-19 vaccination for kids is yet to be rolled out in India, the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-6 years, is likely to be administered to those participating in the trials next week.

According to a India Today report, the second dose of Covaxin has already been given to children between aged 6-12 years, said sources, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, which is one of the centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.

Trials for covid vaccine for children are underway in India ahead of an anticipated third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria said the vaccine for children could likely be available in September.

The trial is conducted by segregating children into categories according to their age, in which 175 children of each age group have been included. After the completion of the second dose of vaccine, an interim report is expected by the end of August.