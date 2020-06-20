'Will Chinese get domicile rights in J&K by default now?': Mehbooba Mufti on PM Modi's statement over India-China border clash

After PM Modi said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured" in an all-party meeting on Friday, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Modi government.

Exasperated former J&K CM asked that "will the Chinese now get domicile rights in J&K by default?"

She took to Twitter and said,"Will Chinese have to apply for domicile rights in J&K or do they get it by default since GOI’s no intrusion into Galwan valley stand has redrawn LaC? Our apprehensions about demographic changes has another dimension to it now."