'Will Chinese get domicile rights in J&K by default now?': Mehbooba Mufti on PM Modi's statement over India-China border clash

After PM Modi said that ''neither is anyone inside our territory nor have any of our posts been captured" in an all-party meeting on Friday, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti hit out at the Modi government.
Exasperated former J&K CM asked that "will the Chinese now get domicile rights in J&K by default?"
She took to Twitter and said,"Will Chinese have to apply for domicile rights in J&K or do they get it by default since GOI’s no intrusion into Galwan valley stand has redrawn LaC? Our apprehensions about demographic changes has another dimension to it now."
Reaching out to the nation and the political party leaders during the all-party meeting on Friday PM Modi had said that "neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured" and 20 brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice for the nation during a violent clash with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley and also taught a lesson to those "who had dared to look towards our motherland".
Earlier, on the day of the clash, Mufti said that the nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to the death of the Army men.
She tweeted, "Seems like China has hijacked the aggressive ‘ghar main ghuske marengay’ militaristic approach. Nation deserves to know why there is no talk of retaliation to avenge the death of three Indian army personnel!"
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)