'Imagine how escalated situation must be': Omar Abdullah on killing of three Indian soldiers in Galwan Valley

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said if the Chinese can "shoot dead" three Indian soldiers during the 'de-escalation process', one can imagine how serious the situation must have been in the first place.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said an officer and two soldiers were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

According to official sources, there was no firing between the two sides.

"If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel and two jawans during a 'de-escalation process' imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place," Abdullah said in a tweet. "This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national," he added.