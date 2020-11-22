'Will be testing people coming from Delhi': UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari

This comes amid the surge in the coronavirus cases in the national capital. Delhi, which has been reeling under the third wave of coronavirus, has reported a death rate of 1.58 per cent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 per cent.

In the month of November alone, the national capital has recorded 1,759 fatalities till November 21 - around 83 deaths per day. The number of deaths breached the 100-mark four times in the last 10 days. Authorities reported 111 fatalities on Saturday, 118 on Friday, 131 deaths on Wednesday, the highest till date, and 104 on November 12.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said over 400 ICU beds have been added for coronavirus patients in the national capital. He said the number will be increased further in the coming days as these 400 beds are part of a total of 1,650 ICU beds being set up in the city --250 in private hospitals, 650 in Delhi government facilities and 750 in those run by the Centre.

Besides, Uttar Pradesh is also witnessing a sudden surge in coronavirus cases. With 24 fatalities on Saturday, the death toll rose to 7,524. The number of cases surged to 5,24,223 with 2,326 new infections.

