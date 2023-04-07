Will Amritpal surrender today? Here's what Punjab Police says

Self-proclaimed Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh |

The Punjab Police has urged people not to believe rumours and fake news about the surrender of Amritpal Singh, a radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18 when Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

Despite speculations that he is likely to surrender at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parminder Singh Bhandal, said that they will facilitate his surrender in accordance with the law.

Police response to media reports

Responding to a media report, the Punjab Police took to Twitter to clarify that the news of Amritpal Singh's surrender was fake and factually incorrect. They requested people to fact-check news before sharing and not to spread rumours and fake news.

This is a fake news and factually incorrect



Please fact-check news before sharing.



Don't spread rumours and fake news. pic.twitter.com/QsXfrwoIAq — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 7, 2023

Fugitive preacher's video message

In a video message that surfaced earlier, Amritpal Singh claimed that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear in front of the world. He also addressed comments about an earlier video and said that he had not shot it in police custody. The veracity of the video could not be ascertained.

Assurances of safety and security

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parminder Singh Bhandal, stated that they are working continuously to ensure the safety and security of people in Amritsar. He added that they are currently more focused on managing traffic as Baisakhi is around the corner. If Amritpal Singh wants to surrender, they are ready to help him do so in accordance with the law.

Amritpal Singh is the chief of Waris Punjab De and has been declared a fugitive by Punjab Police. His supporters stormed the Ajnala police station on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan. The crackdown on Waris Punjab De came almost three weeks later.

