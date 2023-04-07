Amritpal Singh underwent cosmetic surgery in US to look like Bhindranwale: Report

Amritpal Singh | ANI

Amritpal Singh, the fugitive leader of Waris Punjab De, reportedly underwent a cosmetic surgery in Georgia to look like Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale before returning to India in August 2021, according to intelligence sources.

Singh has been evading arrest since March 18, and his close aides, including his uncle Harjit Singh and Daljit Singh Kalsi, have been arrested and sent to Dibrugarh Central Jail for questioning. Intelligence officials are trying to piece together how Singh suddenly appeared in August 2021 and took over as the leader of Waris Punjab De following the death of Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu.

Singh's close aides reveal details

A report by the Indian Express stated that Singh's close aides revealed to intelligence officials that Singh had spent about two months in Georgia for the surgery to look like Bhindranwale. However, officials are still verifying the details. The intelligence agencies are also trying to find out how Singh managed to take over as the leader of Waris Punjab De and establish his network in India.

Social media posts and contacts with militants

According to a report in the Indian Express, Singh had put up several posts on social media during the farmers' protest in Delhi, and he was in contact with some people. While he was in Dubai, he was in touch with Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of Khalistani operative Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is suspected to be in Pakistan, and militant Paramjit Singh Pamma. The organisation was found to have received funds from Pakistan, which were even used to pay personal debts, said sources.

Cancelled leaves of Punjab Police

In another development, the leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers of Punjab police have been cancelled until April 14. The move came after Amritpal Singh sought a meeting of the Sikhs later this month, asking the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the "Sarbat Khalsa" gathering in Punjab's Bathinda on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.